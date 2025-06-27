Odisha CM Majhi hikes termination benefits of contract staff

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced a hike of Rs 1 lakh in the one-time payment upon cessation of service of contractual employees.

Earlier, they were given one-time payment of Rs 1.5 lakh upon cessation of service. The chief minister approved the proposal to increase the amount to Rs 2.5 lakh to provide better support to these employees.

If a contractual employee is regularised but has not completed five years of service, they will also be eligible for the one-time payment of Rs 2.5 lakh. Those contractual employees who have worked for more than five years in regular positions will receive a minimum gratuity of Rs 2.5 lakh upon retirement.

The gratuity amount will increase by 10 per cent every two years without requiring approval from the Finance Department. Departments concerned are allowed to revise the amount independently.