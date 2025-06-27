PM speaks to Naveen, wishes speedy recovery

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, who is recovering from the surgery for cervical arthritis at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday night. The prime minister inquired about the health of the BJD chief and wished him a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also wished Naveen a fast and complete recovery. In a post in his X handle, the Tamil Nadu CM said that he spoke to Dr Rajasekar from Coimbatore, who treated Naveen.

“Glad to hear from him that Thiru. Naveen Patnaik is doing well. I wish him a fast and complete recovery, and continued good health,” he said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also wished the BJD president a speedy recovery. In his post in X, Tharoor said he was relieved to know from friends that Naveen was doing well after the surgery. A delegation of BJD women leaders also met Naveen at the hospital on Thursday.