AI cameras do little to help in crowd management

BHUBANESWAR: Even advanced technology and huge deployment of police force failed to streamline the huge crowd gathered to witness the annual Rath Yatra in Puri on Friday, leading to chaos and crowding of the inner cordons

Odisha Police had installed at least 275 artificial intelligence (AI) based CCTV cameras to monitor crowd movement, regulate traffic and keep a vigil on anti-socials.

However, the advanced CCTV cameras did not turn out to be as handy as expected to ensure smooth crowd management. Sources said the unregulated crowd was one of the primary reasons behind the delay in the pulling of the chariots of the holy Trinity on the Grand Road on the day.

While an integrated control room was set up in Town police station, the senior officers were also able to access the feed of the CCTV cameras and the drones at Singhadawar police station. Besides, one control room each was set up at Kumbharpada and Government Railway Police stations in Puri.

Despite being equipped with advanced technology and strong deployment of about 10,000 police personnel, effective management of the crowd could not be ensured. Similarly, many devotees lost their valuables like gold ornaments and mobile phones during the heavy rush near the chariots.

Though Odisha Police had created an online service to provide help with road guidance and parking, devotees also had a harrowing time to find suitable parking places after taking assistance from the WhatsApp chat bot launched by Odisha Police.

“Though the WhatApp chatbot indicated Jagannath Ballav parking, it was marked for only VIPs and I had to drive around in the huge incoming crowd to find a place at a hotel,” said a devotee who possessed a car-pass.