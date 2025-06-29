Political slugfest goes on as BJD leader Naveen expresses concern on Rath Yatra delay, BJP counters

BHUBANESWAR: The chariots of the holy Trinity reaching the Gundicha temple notwithstanding, there was no abatement in the political slugfest on the issue even on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik called for a deep introspection by all in the government over the ‘terrible mess’ which overshadowed the Rath Yatra this year.

The former chief minister, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, said in a post on X, “We are not here to point fingers or blame the administration for yesterday’s inordinate delay in pulling the Nandighosha chariot. But it is impossible not to voice our deep concern and anguish over how things unfolded during the most sacred event in our state.”

He recalled last year’s incident in which Lord Balabhadra’s idol slipped during Adapa Bije pahandi. “And now this year, we witnessed Nandighosha ratha still standing at the Singhadwar till 7.45 pm, only to move a few metres before the day ended”, he said.

Former OPCC president Prasad Harichandan demanded a judicial probe by the district judge of Puri. BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal described the statements as politically-motivated. Stating that much more serious incidents occured when the BJD was in power, Biswal said there was even lathi charge on devotees during a Rath Yatra. In another, the deities remained without bhog on the chariots. He also pointed towards the mismanagement during the Nabakalebara festival during the regional party’s government.

Biswal alleged that BJD’s criticism exposes the party’s mentality which tried to destroy Jagannath culture when it was in power. “Despite the massive turnout of devotees, much more than the pervious years, no non-servitor was seen on the chariots as was usual during BJD rule. The BJP government has also ensured an incident-free Rath Yatra this year and deserves compliment,” he said.