SJTA to examine Taladhwaja pulling, cordon overcrowding

BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will take up the issue of Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja not maneuvering properly during Rath Yatra with the Maharana and Bhoi sevayats who are in charge of chariot construction. The presence of uncontrollable crowds in the inner cordon of the chariots during ‘pahandi’ will also be investigated.

Temple chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said it was noticed that the Taladhwaja chariot was veering off towards the corners and did not move straight resulting in the delay in pulling it. “Taladhwaja chariot has 14 wheels and every year, initial problems are seen in pulling of the chariot. We will discuss with Maharana and Bhoi sevayats on the issue,” Padhee said.

He added that the chariot moved without any hindrance on Saturday and reached the Shree Gundicha temple. On Friday, pulling of Taladhwaja was delayed for over 1.5 hours as it kept veering towards its left and right due to improper handling of the four ropes of the chariot by both devotees and security personnel.

As a result, the chariot could not take a straight direction and due to less distance between Taldhawaja and Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalana, the latter’s pulling could not start before 6.10 pm. Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosha could not go beyond Bagadia Dharamshala near the Lions’ Gate.