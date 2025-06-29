Sugar ban, salt limit in food for ANC, school kids in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that aims at promoting healthier dietary habits among children, the Odisha government has decided to eliminate the use of refined sugar and limit salt usage in meals served under the PM POSHAN scheme. In a recent directive, district education officers (DEOs) have been asked to ensure jaggery is used, if sweetening is necessary.
“Refined sugar must not be used in any form in the preparation of meals under the PM POSHAN. Addition of jaggery should also be limited to less than 5 per cent of the total energy content to prevent excess intake of discretionary calories,” the advisory stated.
The direction came following the recommendation by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and advisory from the Ministry of Women and Child Development to limit sugar content in packaged foods and beverages, in view of rising health concerns linked to high sugar intake.
The advisory also stipulated that the usage of salt be minimised to encourage healthier eating patterns among children. It has asked for the strict avoidance of foods high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS), aligning with the dietary recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the dietary guidelines for Indians.
The state government has also laid down stringent instructions regarding the preparation of food under the PM POSHAN, which includes hot cooked meals, supplementary nutrition items, and Tithi Bhojan meals served to children. “Sweet recipes should be limited in all such meal categories, and all ingredients used must be safe and compliant with the Food Safety and Standards Regulations (FSSR), 2011 and its subsequent amendments,” the advisory said.
Besides, for food items served under the Sishu Vatika initiative (whether hot cooked or as supplementary nutrition) the use of preservatives, artificial colours, flavours, and synthetic additives has been strictly prohibited. The schools have been instructed that these meals must adhere to the FSSR 2020 regulations, and only approved emulsifiers under the same regulations can be used while preparing the food items.
The directive has also prohibited sale of energy drinks within 100 metres of school premises in rural areas and 50 metres in urban localities for the growing health risks associated with the consumption of such drinks. Citing several studies, the government has warned that energy drinks, due to their high caffeine content, can negatively affect the cardiovascular, neurological, psychological, gastrointestinal, metabolic, and renal systems of children.