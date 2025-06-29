Sugar ban, salt limit in food for ANC, school kids in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that aims at promoting healthier dietary habits among children, the Odisha government has decided to eliminate the use of refined sugar and limit salt usage in meals served under the PM POSHAN scheme. In a recent directive, district education officers (DEOs) have been asked to ensure jaggery is used, if sweetening is necessary.

“Refined sugar must not be used in any form in the preparation of meals under the PM POSHAN. Addition of jaggery should also be limited to less than 5 per cent of the total energy content to prevent excess intake of discretionary calories,” the advisory stated.

The direction came following the recommendation by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and advisory from the Ministry of Women and Child Development to limit sugar content in packaged foods and beverages, in view of rising health concerns linked to high sugar intake.

The advisory also stipulated that the usage of salt be minimised to encourage healthier eating patterns among children. It has asked for the strict avoidance of foods high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS), aligning with the dietary recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the dietary guidelines for Indians.