Seven anaconda hatchlings born at Nandankanan Zoo

BHUBANESWAR: As many as seven yellow anaconda hatchlings were born at Nandankanan Zoological Park on Sunday, marking a milestone for the zoo’s reptile protection and conservation efforts.

Zoo officials said the parent snakes had been brought from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, Chennai, in October 2019. The last breeding happened in July 2022.

With the new births, the zoo now has two adult males, two adult females, and 10 young yellow anacondas. One more female is expected to deliver soon.

“This is an important step in the zoo’s efforts to protect and care for the reptile,” said zoo deputy director Sanath Kumar N.