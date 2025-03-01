Bhubaneswar's Saheed Nagar gets 2 acre land for permanent haat

BHUBANESWAR: Putting an end to the long-pending demand of vendors and small traders of Saheed Nagar, the state government has finally allotted two acre land for setting up a permanent haat in the locality. The decision comes as a major relief for nearly 10,000 people who were dependant on the haat.

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said recognising the challenges faced by small traders, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the Housing and Urban Development department to provide land for the haat. Following his instructions, the state government has allotted two acres of land which will accommodate around 400 traders, she said.

Sarangi said the haat has been operating since 1967. However, traders were struggling for a long period due to the lack of a permanent space, facing repeated evictions and demolitions. The issue remained unresolved for years and the traders sought her help. “The traders and vendors will now be able to do business without disruptions,” she said.

The traders have expressed gratitude to both the chief minister and the MP for the land allotment.