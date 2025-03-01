ED finds 121 mule accounts opened by Kalahandi forest staff to embezzle Rs 2.5 crore

BHUBANESWAR/BHAWANIPATNA : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating laundering of government funds to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore into mule accounts in Jaipatna forest range of Kalahandi district.

Between 2022 and 2024, the funds meant for various government schemes were allegedly misappropriated by the officials of the range which comes under Kalahandi south forest division.

On the basis of operational analysis report of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), ED’s zonal office in Bhubaneswar launched an investigation into the matter.

Initial probed revealed that Forest department officials were involved in using mule bank accounts to divert huge amount of money and misappropriate funds meant for government schemes.

An ED statement said Forest department personnel in the rank of forest guards and rangers were involved in opening 121 mule accounts to pilfer the funds.

Funds were transferred from Jaipatna range office to the mule bank accounts through national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) system and the money was immediately withdrawn through ATMs.

ED investigation found out that many mule accounts were opened using the same mobile phone numbers.

“After conducting preliminary investigation, searches were conducted at the office and residences of officers posted at Jaipatna range in Kalahandi south division,” said ED.

During the searches, several ATM cards of mule accounts, mobile phones, withdrawal slips, digital devices, many incriminating documents and a suspected illegal tiger skin were seized, it said.

Sources in the ED said the funds belonged to various schemes as the Forest department implements a multitude of programmes, from afforestation to infrastructure development.