Elderly man killed, three injured in bee attack near Cuttack

CUTTACK: An elderly man was killed and three others injured when a swarm of bees (Baghua Mahumachhi) launched a fierce attack on them at Lembery-Krushnapalli road under Banki block on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Gunduchi Pradhan (72), a farmer from Lembery village. The incident occurred when Gunduchi and three other farmers were going to their land to harvest pulse crops.

Sources said, a beehive on the branch of a roadside tree was disturbed suddenly, triggering the aggressive swarm to swoop down on the group of farmers passing by. While three of them somehow managed to save their lives by running away from the spot, Gunduchi fell on the ground leaving him vulnerable to the relentless stings of the bees.

The bee attack was so violent that the villagers failed to rescue him even though he screamed for help. After the swarm left the place, locals reached there and rushed Gunduchi to Kalapathar CHC, where he was declared received dead.

The three others who had managed to escape also sustained sting injuries. They were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment, police said.