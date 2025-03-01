Father-daughter found dead in Bhubaneswar flat, suicide suspected

CUTTACK: A man and his minor daughter were found dead in their rented flat in Badambadi area of the city on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Manas Ranjan Das (50) and his 17-year-old daughter Harshrita Hemangini. When the flat door was broken open in police presence, Manas was found hanging from the roof while his daughter’s lifeless body was on the bed.

Manas, who worked with a finance firm, had rented the flat at Snehalata Apartment for the last nine months. Neighbours said he was going through a financial crisis and had not paid rent for the last three months. He had reportedly been asked to vacate the premises on the day, said neighbours.

Since the flat was locked from inside, police believe no foul-play was involved. Preliminary investigation suggested Manas was going through acute financial crisis which may have been behind the incident. However, it was yet to be ascertained if the duo had entered into a suicide pact or the 50-year-old ended his life after killing his daughter.

“The father-daughter duo was supposed to vacate the flat today. When the flat owner knocked the doors, there was no response. Out of suspicion, someone checked from the rear window and found Manas hanging from the roof,” said a neighbour.

Badambadi police was intimated and the door was broken open. Manas was hanging from the roof with the help of his dhoti, police said. The bodies were seized and an investigation with the help of scientific team was launched.

Neighbours said the father-daughter duo was reclusive and barely socialised. In fact, not many claimed to have seen the minor girl in the housing society.

Manas’ sister, currently living in Bhubaneswar, arrived at the apartment after being informed about the incident. Police quoted her saying that her brother primarily kept to himself and did not interact much. Another sibling of theirs lives in Bengaluru.

Before moving to this locality, Manas was apparently staying in another apartment in Khannagar area.

“The bodies have been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. The postmortem report can throw light on the matter but both appear to have taken the extreme step due to mounting mental pressure arising out of financial crisis,” said a senior police officer.

Two cases of unnatural deaths have been registered in this connection.