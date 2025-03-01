IPS reshuffle: New DCPs for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday effected a major reshuffle at the top and middle levels of IPS by changing the DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Besides, SPs of three districts were also transferred.

As per a notification issued by the Home department, Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra has been transferred and posted as DIG of special task force (STF), Bhubaneswar. Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena has replaced Mishra as Bhubaneswar DCP.

Balangir SP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo has been posted as the Cuttack DCP. He will be replaced by Kalahandi SP Abilash G. Boudh SP Nagaraj Deverkonda will take over as Kalahandi SP, while Rahul Goel, SP Railways at Cuttack, has been posted as Boudh SP.

Besides, SM Narvane, the director of printing, stationery and publication in Cuttack, has been posted as special DG of Odisha Human Rights Commission. Diptesh Kumar Patnaik, chairman-cum-managing director of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation will replace Narvane.

Similarly, Yatindra Koyal, ADGP Provisioning, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Human Rights Protection Cell at the police headquarters in Cuttack.

Excise commissioner Narasingha Bhol has been posted as ACP Bhubaneswar-Cuttack while Jai Narayan Pankaj, IGP Operations, becomes IGP Intelligence. Deepak Kumar, IGP Home Guards and Fire Services, is posted as IGP Operations.