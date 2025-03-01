March will now be Olive Ridley turtle awareness month

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by a record mass nesting of Olive Ridleys at Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam this year, Odisha is all set to celebrate March as the ‘Olive Ridley Turtle and Marine Mammal Awareness Month’.

The celebration, to be held for the first time, will span key coastal divisions of Berhampur, Chilika, Puri, Rajnagar, Bhadrak, and Balasore. It will involve local communities, fishermen, students, researchers, scientists, NGOs, and conservationists in a collective effort to safeguard Odisha’s rich marine biodiversity, officials said.

A record-breaking mass nesting event of 6,98,718 Olive Ridley turtles was recorded in Rushikulya rookery till February 23, which surpassed the previous high of 6,37,000. This milestone underscores the urgency of strengthening conservation initiatives for Olive Ridleys as well as other marine mammals, including dolphins, which are equally vulnerable to habitat degradation and human-induced threats, they said.

Officials of the state wildlife wing said the awareness month will feature a series of public outreach campaigns, digital interactive sessions, and expert-led workshops to educate and engage diverse stakeholders.

Beach rallies will promote pollution-free coastal habitats and safe by-catch techniques while fishermen training programs will focus on by-catch reduction, sustainable fishing practices and implementation of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) to mitigate accidental entanglements.

The office of the PCCF (Wildlife) will complement these activities with a statewide educational initiative, including infographic competitions, interactive quiz sessions (online and offline), and a ‘Species of the Week’ segment, aimed at increasing public awareness on marine mammals and dolphins.

Additionally, documentary screenings and expert talks will highlight the critical role of the species in maintaining marine ecosystem balance, the officials said.