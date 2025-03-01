Odia actor Uttam Mohanty cremated with State honours

BHUBANESWAR: The last rites of Uttam Mohanty, who breathed his last while undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Gurugram on Thursday, were conducted in Bhubaneswar with full State honours on Friday. The mortal remains were brought to Bhubaneswar in the morning and kept at his house in Baramunda where Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and who’s who of Odia film industry paid their final respects.

Later, the mortal remains were taken in a procession to Satya Nagar crematorium, where they were consigned to flames by his son Babushan.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences.

“He won the hearts of countless viewers by playing the lead role in many Odia films. His contribution to the development of Odia films will always be remembered. As a sweet-spoken and humble gentleman, he was the idol of all. His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the Odia film world,” she wrote on X.

Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief on Mohanty’s demise.

“It has created a huge void in the art world. He left his mark in many films which will keep him in the hearts of the people for all times to come. In such a sad time, I express my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of his soul,” he stated.