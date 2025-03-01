Versatile, guiding light, affable: Ollywood remembers the Titan

BHUBANESWAR: In Uttam Mohanty’s passing, the Odia film industry has lost one of its most endearing icons. For members of the industry, he was not just a versatile actor who guaranteed success but also a friend always ready to help, and a gracious mentor to the younger crop.

His co-actor in many of the hits Mahesweta Ray was inconsolable as the mortal remains were consigned to flames. Ray and Mohanty acted together in more than 20 films during the 70s and 80s. But for her, Mohanty was beyond just a co-actor. He was first a dearest friend and then family (his wife and actor Aparajita being her first cousin).

“I started my career with ‘Sesha Shrabana’ in 1976 when I was 17. He entered the industry with Abhimaan a year later. He was in his 20s then. We did our first film ‘Pati Patni’ together and since then, our bond had only grown strong,” she said.

Although the industry lacked basic amenities for a film crew back in the time, the duo came to the sets every day with a zeal to deliver their best. “We both were new to the industry with no godfather. The struggle was a lot during those days but that never affected his craft. He was very hardworking and knew he had to rise to the top in the industry. Which he did,” she recalled.

Both went on to do films like ‘Ashanta Graha’, ‘Nyayachakra’ and ‘Akuha Katha’, among others. Mohanty was a wonderful mentor and never said no to any actor or technical staff who came to him for help, Ray said.