Bhubaneswar Sports Hostel swimmers accuse coaches of misconduct; demand action

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing coaches of high-handedness and misbehaviour, more than 50 swimmers of the Bhubaneswar Sports Hostel (BSH) have submitted a petition to the director of Sports and Youth Services department.

The swimming high performance centre (HPC) operates at Kalinga Stadium here.

In protest against the alleged misbehaviour, the swimmers also skipped the training session. The swimmers charged two coaches of verbal abuse and manhandling during the training sessions. They were warned of consequences if anyone complained about this to the department, the players said.

Director, Sports and Youth Services department Dipankar Mohapatra acknowledged receiving the complaint. “We received the players’ letter in our office. We will make an official inquiry soon. If anyone is found guilty, appropriate action will be taken,” he told this paper.