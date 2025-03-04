BJD leader Raja Chakra quizzed by EOW over Rs 35 crore loading scam

BHUBANESWAR : The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch on Monday quizzed BJD leader Raja Chakra for his alleged involvement with office-bearers of Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Cooperative Society limited in the misappropriation of Rs 35 crore.

EOW had arrested former president Manas Ranjan Barik and secretary Utkal Das of Gandhamardan Agency, which is engaged in loading iron ore from mines of Odisha Mining Corporation, on February 7 for their alleged role in the scam.

The agency was registered in 2006 and engaged in loading of iron ore from the mines in Keonjhar district.