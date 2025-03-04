CM Mohan Majhi calls Congress ‘sinking party’, says ready to publish white paper on crime

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday came down heavily on the Congress for allegedly holding the government responsible for the atrocities against women in the state in the last eight months.

Dubbing the Congress as a ‘sinking party’, the chief minister dared the grand old party to raise the issue in the Assembly stating his government is ready to face them.

Asserting that his government will lay a white paper in the Assembly on the law and order situation in the state, Majhi said the report will provide all data on the crime situation of the state during the previous government and after the BJP came to power.