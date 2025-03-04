CM Mohan Majhi calls Congress ‘sinking party’, says ready to publish white paper on crime

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday came down heavily on the Congress for allegedly holding the government responsible for the atrocities against women in the state in the last eight months.
Dubbing the Congress as a ‘sinking party’, the chief minister dared the grand old party to raise the issue in the Assembly stating his government is ready to face them.
Asserting that his government will lay a white paper in the Assembly on the law and order situation in the state, Majhi said the report will provide all data on the crime situation of the state during the previous government and after the BJP came to power.
“The Congress is a sinking party. It is targeting the government to stay relevant in politics. We are not running away from any issue. Let them discuss the issue during question hour, zero hour or through adjournment motion as the Assembly is in session. We are ready face them,” Majhi told reporters.
The chief minister further stated that the crime rate, especially atrocities against women, were high during the previous BJD government’s regime. “However, it has come down drastically after BJP came to power,” he said.
Majhi’s remark came in response to the March 1 agitation by the Pradesh Congress Committee under the leadership of newly-appointed president Bhakta Charan Das when the Congress marched to the official residence of the chief minister in Mahatma Gandhi Marg denouncing the rising crime against women and schoolchildren getting pregnant in a few residential schools.