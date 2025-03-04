Two held for inking Lord Jagannath’s tattoo on thigh of Italian woman

BHUBANESWAR : Police on Monday arrested two tattoo artists for inking Lord Jagannath on a foreigner woman’s thigh.

The accused are owner of Rocky Tattoos, 33-year-old Rocky Ranjan Bisoi and his employee Aswini Kumar Pradhan (25).

The woman on whom the tattoo was inked, is a native of Italy and works with an NGO in Kandhamal. She had visited there on Saturday for getting the tattoo done.

The matter, however, triggered widespread outrage when Bisoi posted the woman’s photograph along with the tattoo on his WhatsApp status. Soon after, it went viral on social media following which Bisoi deleted the status.

One Subrata Kumar Mohanty lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police in the connection.

After the controversy, the woman issued an apology through a video message. “I am a true devotee of Lord Jagannath and go to temple every day,” she said seeking forgiveness.