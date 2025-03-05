BJD, Congress protest date change of Panchayati Raj Diwas

Odisha has been observing the day since the last three decades, the former minister said adding, the state government’s claim that Panchayati Raj Diwas is being celebrated since 2020 is wrong.

“This factually incorrect statement smacks of petty politicking and reflects the identity crisis syndrome of the present government,” he added.

Earlier, BJD media coordinator and senior leader Pratap Jena announced that the party will continue to protest against the decision till it is withdrawn and if necessary, launch a state-wide agitation.

Describing the move to shift the date as unfortunate, BJD coordination committee chairman Debi Prasad Mishra said the decision of the BJP government to change the date to April 24 is a reflection of ‘narrow mindset’.

Congress too, waded into the controversy. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Bhakta Charan Das targeted the state government over the decision saying Biju Patnaik was a great son of Odisha.The BJP government should stop doing politics over such issues. The Congress’ stand is Panchayati Raj Diwas should be celebrated on March 5, on the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, he added.