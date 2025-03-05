Government misses RCMS activation deadline

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has failed to activate the ration card management system (RCMS) in its e-Bitaran portal despite announcement by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra.

With over six lakh applicants waiting for new ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Patra on Friday had said that the online portal will be operational from March 1 for entry of the pending applications.

“We came to know about the activation of the portal from media but there has been no official communication from the government. Officials in charge of RCMS are unable to log into the portal as the system has not been activated,” said civil supplies officers (CSOs) of several districts.