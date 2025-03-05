Government revises timeline for admission to private schools under EWS quota

The physical verification of applications by the block education officers (BEOs) will take place from April 3 to April 23.

The first round of the online lottery and school allotment will be conducted on April 24, followed by admissions from April 25 till May 7.

For those not able to take part in the first round, a second round of registration will be held from May 9 to May 20. Verification of applications in phase II will continue till May 23. The second round lottery and school allotment are scheduled for May 26. The admission of selected students will continue from May 26. The directorate has also extended the deadline for new school registration till March 31.

The Odisha Parents’ Federation, however, opposed the move and sought immediate withdrawal of the revised timeline. Co-chairman of the Federation Prasanna Bisoi said that the new timeline is not aligned with the new academic session.

As the new academic session commences from April 1, decision to take up first round admission under EWS quota from April 25 to May 7, instead of March 29 to April 10, will hamper education of the students and discourage many not to enrol under EWS quota, he said alleging the move will only benefit private schools.