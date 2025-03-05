MoU signed for capacity building of fish farmers

BHUBANESWAR: A tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to enhance the capacity of fisheries officers and progressive farmers of the state through structured residential training programmes focused on fish market development, including training of trainers for officials and stakeholders here on Tuesday.
The MoU was signed among the department of Water Resources, Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA), Gujarat and director of fisheries, Odisha in the presence of Anu Garg, development commissioner and additional chief secretary to government in the Water Resources department.
The MoU aims to build capacity of the stakeholders on marketing of fisheries products under Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA).
The initiative will help develop strategies for domestic market consumption, familiarise them with marketing techniques and improve their understanding of consumer behaviour. Besides, it will also build skills in supply chain management, organise exposure visits to successful value chains, and promote interactive learning and collaboration among participants.