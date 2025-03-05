Tension in Utkal varsity over Jai Bhim event, nine hurt

BHUBANESWAR: A scuffle that broke out between members of student outfits and that of Jai Bhim at Utkal University on Tuesday left at least nine injured.

While eight, including students and Jai Bhim workers, sustained minor injuries, one student was seriously hurt and admitted to Capital hospital.

Tension erupted when some members of ABVP and NSUI, students of Utkal university protested hosting of an event by Jai Bhim organisation at the institution’s convention centre.

The event was being attended by Bhim Army chief Chandra Sekhar Azad and hundreds of supporters of Jai Bhim. The convention centre is usually reserved for university or government programmes.