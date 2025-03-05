Three medical college buildings to be ready by April end: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

The previous government had set a target to complete construction work of the medical college and hospital at Phulbani by December 2023. It has been delayed by more than one year. The facility will be ready for admission of students in the coming academic session.

The minister said that the state government has decided to operatinalise two more medical colleges at Phulbani and Angul during the 2025-26 academic year. The Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College in Jajpur has been made operational with admission of 50 students from last year.

He said 12-15 major infrastructure projects like roads, buildings and bridges were reviewed at the meeting. Executing agencies which have failed to meet the milestones were cautioned and asked to expedite the works.

“We also heard their problems and necessary instructions were issued to officers to resolve their problems and extend all supports from the government for timely completion of projects. The authorities were asked to take periodic review of the progress of projects and remove all bottlenecks expeditiously,” he added.

Harichandan said he has been taking review of all major infrastructure projects under construction every three months. The last review was done on December 17, 2024. This is the second review meeting.

He said the department will make a presentation before the chief minister about new projects which have received in-principle approval of the government. The CM will be requested to lay foundation stones of these projects.