Three medical college buildings to be ready by April end: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan
BHUBANESWAR: The ongoing construction of hospital buildings of three medical colleges of the state will be completed by end of April this year and dedicated to public by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
This was informed by Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan after review of the construction progress of a slew of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 100 crore each undertaken by the department here on Tuesday.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, the minister said review included construction works of the medical colleges and hospitals at Phulbani, Jajpur and Koraput, and the trauma care centre of Capital Hospital which has been upgraded to Post-graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.
The agencies executing the projects have been asked to complete the construction works within the stipulated time so that they will be made operational from May.
The previous government had set a target to complete construction work of the medical college and hospital at Phulbani by December 2023. It has been delayed by more than one year. The facility will be ready for admission of students in the coming academic session.
The minister said that the state government has decided to operatinalise two more medical colleges at Phulbani and Angul during the 2025-26 academic year. The Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College in Jajpur has been made operational with admission of 50 students from last year.
He said 12-15 major infrastructure projects like roads, buildings and bridges were reviewed at the meeting. Executing agencies which have failed to meet the milestones were cautioned and asked to expedite the works.
“We also heard their problems and necessary instructions were issued to officers to resolve their problems and extend all supports from the government for timely completion of projects. The authorities were asked to take periodic review of the progress of projects and remove all bottlenecks expeditiously,” he added.
Harichandan said he has been taking review of all major infrastructure projects under construction every three months. The last review was done on December 17, 2024. This is the second review meeting.
He said the department will make a presentation before the chief minister about new projects which have received in-principle approval of the government. The CM will be requested to lay foundation stones of these projects.