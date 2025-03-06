Bhubaneswar to get direct flight connectivity to Ghaziabad, Port Blair from March 30

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar will soon have direct flight connectivity to two more domestic destinations - Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) said, flight services from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar to Ghaziabad and Port Blair will commence from March 30. Air India Express will launch daily flight services on the two new air routes under the new destination policy of the state government.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expansion of the aviation sector, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the daily flight services to two more domestic destinations will boost tourism, trade and commerce and economic growth.

In January, the state government had launched direct flight services from BPIA to Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow and Patna and from Veer Surendra Sai Airport (VSSA) at Jharsuguda to Hyderabad, Raipur, and Lucknow. Air India Express and Star Air have partnered with the state government to operate these routes.