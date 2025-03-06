Officers to be trained on emotional intelligence, stress management: DCP Meena

BHUBANESWAR: To help officers cope with issues related to long working hours and enhance people-friendly behaviour, Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) has planned to collaborate with government universities to conduct training sessions for them in this regard.

Jagmohan Meena, who took charge as the new Bhubaneswar DCP on Wednesday, said officers will be provided training on emotional intelligence and stress management to help them cope with psychological issues and improve their approach towards the public.

“Efforts will be made to carry out investigation in a time-bound and impartial manner for which the performances of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and SIs will be regularly monitored, and ACPs and additional DCPs will act as their mentors,” the DCP said.

He stressed that focus would be to maintain law and order, prevent crimes and keep a close vigil on criminals. “Top priority will also be given to detect crimes at the earliest, enhance CCTV surveillance and improve police accessibility,” Meena said.

He informed that citizens can send their grievances on WhatsApp number of Bhubaneswar DCP - 8280338302 and legal steps will be taken to dispose them. In a bid to boost the police’s average response time, Meena will also review the dial 112 system.

“We will take steps to ensure safety and security of senior citizens, women, children, people belonging to SC/ST and other vulnerable groups. Our other major aim is to curb rising cyber crimes and facilitate the return of the victims’ money,” Meena said.

Special squad and property offence prevention and detection teams will be strengthened to check street crimes, said the newly-appointed DCP, adding emphasis will be given to advanced technology including scientific investigation.