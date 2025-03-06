PMAY survey should cover all left-out persons, says Minister Rabi Narayan Naik

BHUBANESWAR: Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Wednesday asked officials of the department to ensure all eligible beneficiaries are identified by collection of proper data during the ongoing survey under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Reviewing the department’s performance, the minister stressed that the survey which will conclude in the last week of March, should cover all villages and left-out persons. The state government launched the survey under the PMAY on January 24. It will continue till March 24.

The minister also took stock of the implementation of other programmes under the department. Stating that the goal of ‘Viksit Gaon, Viksit Odisha’ will be achieved through all-around development of villages, Naik said the department has a major role to play in this regard. The state government is responsible for development of every gram panchayat of Odisha, he added.

The minister also reviewed construction of mega piped drinking water projects, which will be completed by June, 2026 in phases. He asked officials to ensure that 56 projects are completed by March this year as targeted in the first phase. In the second phase, 54 will be completed by December this year, the minister said and added that the remaining 81 projects will be completed by June 2026. Keeping in view the approaching summer season, detailed discussions were held on early repair and maintenance of all tube wells.