HSC exam concludes, evaluation from March 19; results expected by May first week

CUTTACK: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) concluded on Thursday with students appearing for the test for third language subjects Sanskrit and Hindi.

Speaking to mediapersons, BSE president Srikant Tarai informed that evaluation of answer sheets would begin from March 19. “The board aims to declare the exam results by the first week of May,” he said adding, around 20,000 teachers will be engaged in the evaluation process.

The examination, which commenced from February 21 across 3,133 centres of the state, completed smoothly except for an error in the general science paper where a particular set of question paper had four marks missing from it. The BSE authorities clarified that the mistake occurred due to virus in computer.

“A computer virus resulted in omission of a four-mark subjective type question in ‘C’ set of the general science question paper. Examinees need not worry as we have brought it to the notice of the examination committees to consider it and award marks during evaluation,” Tarai said adding, steps would be taken to prevent recurrence of such errors in future.

The BSE president further said incidents of malpractice and other irregularities were seen to have considerably gone down this year due to adoption of several new technological measures besides strengthening of security. “This is for the first time watermarks and QR codes were used to prevent question paper leak. Due to this, there were no reports of question paper leak online. Similarly, use of AI-based CCTV cameras also reduced incidents of cheating during exams.”