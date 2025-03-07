Mass nesting of Olive Ridleys begins at Odisha's Gahirmatha with over 78k turtles arriving on the first day

BHUBANESWAR: After Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam, ‘arribada’ (mass nesting) of Olive Ridleys has commenced at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary near Bhitarkanika with over 78,000 sea turtles turning up at the world’s largest rookery (breeding site) for the purpose on Wednesday.

PCCF (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said the mass nesting at Gahirmatha began with approximately 78,743 turtles coming ashore to lay eggs on the first day on March 5.

To ensure protection, fenced beaches are under constant surveillance, and strict lighting regulations have been enforced. Around 17 turtle protection camps have been set up in Rajnagar mangrove forest division in Bhitarkanika, while eight artificial hatcheries have been established under Kujang and Gahirmatha wildlife ranges by the Forest department for protection of the eggs, officials of the wildlife wing said.

They said the department is also conducting joint sea patrolling with the help of marine police, its Fisheries counterpart, coast guard and offshore patrol camps resulting in seizure of around 24 trawlers, three gill netters, and one mechanised boat, mostly in Gahirmatha so far. Around 228 people have also been arrested in this connection. The auction of 159.1 quintal fish, seized from the illegal operations, have also fetched about `14.7 lakh, sources said.

Notably, the Rushikulya river mouth has logged a record 7.2 lakh nesting of Olive Ridleys including 6,98,718 during mass nesting from February 16 to 23. Forest officials said they are also expecting the mass nesting at Gahirmatha this season to exceed the figure of the previous year.

In the previous season of 2023-24, Gahirmatha had witnessed mass nesting of around 3.01 lakh Olive Ridleys. The highest nesting figure for the rookery in the recent decades is 6.65 lakh recorded in 2017-18.

Meanwhile, officials said the department, in collaboration with the WII, Dehradun, will launch a satellite telemetry study soon to track the migratory routes of Olive Ridley turtles and study the behaviour and nesting pattern of these marine creatures.