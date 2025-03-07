Panchayati Raj Divas date change to dominate second phase of Assembly session

BHUBANESWAR: The row over observing Panchayati Raj Divas celebration on April 24 instead of March 5, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, is set to dominate the second phase of the Assembly session beginning Friday.

Deputy leader of Opposition and senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya on Thursday told mediapersons the disrespect shown to such a tall leader, who is the pride of Odia people, will naturally be raised by the party in the Assembly. Not only the BJD, other political parties including the Congress have also condemned the decision of the BJP government, he said and added that the attempt to erase the legacy of Biju Babu will not be tolerated.

Referring to the statement of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi that the state government is working to fulfil Biju Babu’s dream of a prosperous Odisha, Acharya said, “Let them do it without talking. We will welcome anybody fulfilling Biju Babu’s dreams.”

Acharya said several other issues like law and order situation, large-scale irregularities in paddy procurement and unemployment problem will be raised.

Congress legislature party leader Ramachandra Kadam also said the change in the date of Panchayati Raj Divas, law and order situation and neglect of farmers by the government will be raised by the party in the Assembly. “Congress will insist on a discussion on the law and order situation and also raise the issue of insult to the great son of Odisha Biju Patnaik besides other matters,” he said.