Private university students barred from Odisha Inter-University Sports Competition; athletes protest

BHUBANESWAR: The recent announcement by the department of Higher Education to exclude students of private universities from participating in the upcoming Odisha State Inter-University Sports Competition has raised concern among athletes of the state.

As per the official communication of joint secretary, Higher Education department Mousumi Nayak to the registrar of Sambalpur University, private universities will not be allowed to participate in the Odisha Inter-University Competition (Athletics) season 2024-25. “Also, advice to include the events triple jump, hammer throw and long run (5,000 and 10,000 metre race) in the competition,” the letter had stated.

However, this did not go down well with the student-athletes of private universities who alleged it would prevent them from showcasing their talent. “As a student of a private university, I have won several medals at both the national and international tournaments. However, this decision threatens to overlook the incredible talent of athletes studying in private institutions, denying them the chance to showcase their skills and compete at a prestigious tournament,” said sprinter Amiya Kumar Mallick.

He further said he had requested Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj to take up the issue with the government and the department to reconsider the decision and ensure that students from private universities continue to have the golden opportunity to participate in the Odisha Inter-University Sports Competition.

Raising her voice against the government’s decision, Olympian Dutee Chand took to her social media handle and wrote, “It is a shame that just because a student is studying in a private university, they are denied the opportunity to participate in sports. This decision will crush the dreams of many talented sportspersons.”