1,000 Nepali students return to KIIT to resume academics

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 1,000, of the total around 1,100 Nepalese students have returned to KIIT University to resume their academic pursuits, officials said on Friday.

KIIT officials said the university administration, in coordination with law enforcement authorities has taken all required steps to restore normalcy and ensure the safety and well-being of the students. The remaining 100 students are also on their way and will be reaching soon, they said.

“The University administration has extended its deepest gratitude to the government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha government, the Nepal government and Embassy of Nepal Embassy in New Delhi for the return of the students. Their return demonstrates the strong ties between KIIT-DU and its international student community, particularly from Nepal,” the authorities said .

As the situation improved, the university engaged in dialogue with the Nepal Embassy, student representatives, and parents to reassure them about the security and support available for them. Special grievance redressal mechanisms were put in place to address any concerns and enhance the overall student experience.

“As a result of these efforts, the Nepalese students have now returned to resume their academic journey with renewed confidence. The university has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an inclusive, safe, and academically enriching environment for all its students,” they said.