IICs will be suspended for refusing to register cases, warns Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday issued a stern warning to the police, saying the inspectors-in-charge (IICs) of the police stations will be suspended if complaints of the common people, including the weaker sections, are not attended to and cases are not registered.
Inaugurating the new buildings of Nayapalli and 13 other police stations on Friday, Majhi said he was a victim of police apathy and atrocity even while being an MLA.
Taking a jibe at the previous BJD government, Majhi said policing was not efficient as it should have been back then but any discrepancy will not be tolerated now under BJP government. The chief minister recounted two incidents when the former IICs of Keonjhar Sadar police station misbehaved with him, and did not receive a complaint of an alleged murder which had taken place in Bhubaneswar.
“Policing had failed in the state in the last 24 years. When an MLA like me could be misbehaved at a police station, imagine the issues common people would have been facing. However, such behaviour is not acceptable now. Police cannot refuse to register a case even if an incident has not taken place under their jurisdiction as there is zero FIR system in place,” he said.
He also pointed out the recent incidents of thefts at flats and houses in Bhubaneswar and asked the police to take effective steps to prevent such crimes.
Majhi said the new police station buildings have state-of-the-art facilities including ramps for the differently-abled. The modern technology and facilities will empower the police to maintain law and order situation and curb crime. He advised the officers to treat the people coming to them with empathy and dignity before addressing their complaints.
Majhi said the state government is taking various steps to strengthen Odisha Police like filling up the vacancies, providing vehicles, increasing petrol and uniform allowances, among others.
Advisor to chief minister and former DGP Prakash Mishra, DGP YB Khurania, Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited (OPHWC) CMD SK Priyadarsi, Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh and Ekamra MLA Babu Singh were present.
Majhi inaugurated the 13 other new police station buildings virtually in the presence of local MLAs and MPs. OPHWC constructed the new buildings of 14 police stations at a cost of `42 crore.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister attended the passing out parade of probationer DSPs and SIs of 8th and 12th batch respectively at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) here. Four DSPs and 171 SIs will now be posted in various districts and police departments of the state.
Majhi advised the young officers to use modern technology to prevent crimes and investigate cases. On the occasion, he warned that stringent action will be initiated against the police personnel engaging in corruption or for dereliction of duty.