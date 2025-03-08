IICs will be suspended for refusing to register cases, warns Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday issued a stern warning to the police, saying the inspectors-in-charge (IICs) of the police stations will be suspended if complaints of the common people, including the weaker sections, are not attended to and cases are not registered.

Inaugurating the new buildings of Nayapalli and 13 other police stations on Friday, Majhi said he was a victim of police apathy and atrocity even while being an MLA.

Taking a jibe at the previous BJD government, Majhi said policing was not efficient as it should have been back then but any discrepancy will not be tolerated now under BJP government. The chief minister recounted two incidents when the former IICs of Keonjhar Sadar police station misbehaved with him, and did not receive a complaint of an alleged murder which had taken place in Bhubaneswar.