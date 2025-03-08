Odisha Assembly washed out by opposition’s Panchayati Raj Divas protest

BHUBANESWAR: The first day of the second phase budget session of Odisha Assembly was washed out as opposition BJD and Congress created a ruckus in the House over alleged disrespect shown to former chief minister Biju Patnaik by shifting the Panchayati Raj Divas from his birth anniversary on March 5 to April 24.

Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House twice and finally till Monday when Opposition members continued slogan shouting in the well. As soon as the House assembled for the day, BJD members rushed to the well alleging that the state government was trying to erase the legacy of Biju Patnaik.

BJD MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi and Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati attempted to climb the Speaker’s podium and break the microphone there.