Odisha Assembly washed out by opposition’s Panchayati Raj Divas protest

BHUBANESWAR: The first day of the second phase budget session of Odisha Assembly was washed out as opposition BJD and Congress created a ruckus in the House over alleged disrespect shown to former chief minister Biju Patnaik by shifting the Panchayati Raj Divas from his birth anniversary on March 5 to April 24.
Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House twice and finally till Monday when Opposition members continued slogan shouting in the well. As soon as the House assembled for the day, BJD members rushed to the well alleging that the state government was trying to erase the legacy of Biju Patnaik.
BJD MLA Adhiraj Panigrahi and Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati attempted to climb the Speaker’s podium and break the microphone there.
The Speaker adjourned the House till noon and then till 4 pm. The BJD MLAs then held a dharna near Biju Patnaik’s statue while the Congress members staged a demonstration near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.
Speaking to mediapersons outside the House, former minister Ranendra Pratap Swain alleged that the BJP government has dishonoured Biju Babu and the people of Odisha would not tolerate such an attack on the great son of the soil. “It is a direct attack on Odisha Asmita (pride),” he alleged.
His party colleague Arun Kumar Sahoo said the state cabinet had taken the decision in 1993 to celebrate Panchayati Raj Divas on March 5 because of Biju Patnaik’s contributions to strengthening the panchayati raj system. He said the state government’s decision was illegal as it had been implemented through an executive order.
The BJD MLAs also submitted a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urging his intervention for withdrawal of the notification of the General Administration department on shifting Panchayati Raj Divas from March 5 to April 24.
The BJP members, on the other hand, defended the government saying, “The BJP government has the highest regard for Biju Patnaik. They are not prepared to discuss the matter in the House. The BJD has misused Biju Patnaik’s name for votes while the BJP has been giving utmost respect to the legendary leader,” Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik said.
Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam condemned the BJP government for showing disrespect to Biju Patnaik. Kadam, however, said that the main demand of Congress was safety of women and girls in the state. “The state is witnessing an unprecedented rise in crime against women. Odisha has recorded 1,600 crimes against women in just eight months of the BJP rule,” he said.