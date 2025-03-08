Odisha government partners with Meta to deliver public services

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday entered into an agreement with Meta to deliver citizen-centric services under one platform.

As per the agreement, a unified WhatsApp chatbot will be launched to offer all public services to more than 4.5 crore people in the state. Using this chatbot, citizens will be able to access vital government services, certificates, licenses and incentives through a single WhatsApp number.

The chatbot will integrate 429 government services into a single number and enable people to access critical services like birth, death, legal heir, residence and income certificates, driving licence and incentive schemes including inter-caste marriage benefits, national family benefits and more.

The Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) signed the MoU on behalf of the state government with Meta India in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Development Commissioner Anu Garg.