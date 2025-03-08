Odisha government partners with Meta to deliver public services
BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday entered into an agreement with Meta to deliver citizen-centric services under one platform.
As per the agreement, a unified WhatsApp chatbot will be launched to offer all public services to more than 4.5 crore people in the state. Using this chatbot, citizens will be able to access vital government services, certificates, licenses and incentives through a single WhatsApp number.
The chatbot will integrate 429 government services into a single number and enable people to access critical services like birth, death, legal heir, residence and income certificates, driving licence and incentive schemes including inter-caste marriage benefits, national family benefits and more.
The Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) signed the MoU on behalf of the state government with Meta India in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Development Commissioner Anu Garg.
Executive director of CMGI, Vineet Bharadwaj, said ease of access to public services is still a challenge in the state. “We believe that WhatsApp will enable citizens to avail the desired services on one single platform. We will deliver all public services notified under ORTPSA through WhatsApp by the end of 2025, enabling citizens to access them through text and voice,” he said.
Director of business messaging (Meta in India) Ravi Garg said the ease and simplicity of WhatsApp make it the preferred choice for people to get things done, from connecting with friends and family to accessing public services at their fingertips.
Ahuja said the government has initiated several measures to deliver seamless public services, ensuring that every citizen experiences convenience and efficiency at the last mile.