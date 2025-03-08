Senior Congress leader Sabitri Chowdhury passes away in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: Senior leader and former vice-president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sabitri Chowdhury passed away at her residence in Tulasipur of Cuttack on Thursday night. She was 85 and suffered from a prolonged illness.

A former chairperson of the State Social Welfare Board, Chowdhury was among the few Congress leaders of the last generation who had grassroots connect. She was known for her organisational skills and social work which endeared her to common people.

Chowdhury had served the Congress from 1977 in different capacities. She was party observer for several districts in the past. She was Congress candidate from the Choudwar-Cuttack Assembly constituency in 2009 election. She was also the president of Cuttack District Mahila Congress for 10 years from 1993 to 2003.