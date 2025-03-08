Tribals push for operationalisation of Lanjigarh mines, submit memo to Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Tribal outfits from Kalahandi and Rayagada on Friday made a strong pitch for immediate conduct of gram sabha to operationalise the Lanjigarh bauxite mines which they said would boost socio-economic development of the region.

Submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in this regard on Friday, the Lanjigarh Anchalika Vikas Parishad and Kalahandi and Rayagada Development Committee, two local organisations working for development of the area, requested him to formulate a strategic plan for utilisation of mineral resources in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts for the benefit of the local communities.

Members of Lanjigarh Anchalika Vikas Parishad alleged that gram sabha for the Lanjigarh mines has been pending for last 21 years, despite prior assurances that bauxite extracted would be used in the alumina refinery established in the area. “Unfortunately, neither has the mine been operationalised nor has the expected development taken place,” the organisation pointed out.