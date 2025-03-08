Tribals push for operationalisation of Lanjigarh mines, submit memo to Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Tribal outfits from Kalahandi and Rayagada on Friday made a strong pitch for immediate conduct of gram sabha to operationalise the Lanjigarh bauxite mines which they said would boost socio-economic development of the region.
Submitting a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in this regard on Friday, the Lanjigarh Anchalika Vikas Parishad and Kalahandi and Rayagada Development Committee, two local organisations working for development of the area, requested him to formulate a strategic plan for utilisation of mineral resources in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts for the benefit of the local communities.
Members of Lanjigarh Anchalika Vikas Parishad alleged that gram sabha for the Lanjigarh mines has been pending for last 21 years, despite prior assurances that bauxite extracted would be used in the alumina refinery established in the area. “Unfortunately, neither has the mine been operationalised nor has the expected development taken place,” the organisation pointed out.
“Absence of mining operations has led to denial of the 5 per cent development fund which could have been utilised to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Thousands of indigenous people, including Dongria and Kutia Kondh communities have been deprived of employment opportunities, resulting in generational poverty,” the memorandum said.
Despite rich bauxite resources, Kalahandi remains one of the most underdeveloped and non-operationalisation of Lanjigarh mines has stalled the region’s progress. In contrast, neighboring districts like Rayagada and Koraput have surged ahead in industrial growth, infrastructure development and job creation due to active bauxite mining, while Kalahandi remains deprived of its rightful resources, the outfit members said.
They said currently more than 200 villages in Kalahandi and Rayagada have been directly and indirectly benefited from the alumina refinery at Lanjigarh by Vedanta. Over 50,000 people have also experienced a significant improvement in their standard of living.
They urged the government to immediately hold a gram sabha for commencing operation of the Lanjigarh bauxite mines to ensure the regions long-awaited development.