International travellers on world tour make pit stop in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A group of 52 international tourists, who are on a world tour in a private jet, arrived in Odisha on the seventh leg of their journey this week.

The luxury segment visitors started their journey from Seattle and travelled to Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Laos and Malaysia before arriving in Bhubaneswar, which is their only stop in India, as a part of the expedition ‘Cityscapes & Sacred Spaces by Private Jet’ hosted by US-based travel agency TCS World Travel.

They visited various temples, tribal museum in the capital city and the Sun temple at Konark, among other places. They also explored beaches and vibrant performing and visual art forms.

“This exclusive visit underscores Odisha’s growing stature as a luxury tourism hotspot, offering discerning global travellers a chance to witness its UNESCO-recognised heritage, indigenous traditions, and sustainable luxury experiences. This historic visit is a testament to Odisha’s untapped potential in the luxury travel segment,” said Sanyo Simon, travel expert who hosted the travellers in the city.

Simon added that the visit also signals new opportunities for high-end hospitality, private aviation, and experiential tourism sectors in the state. The Bhubaneswar journey started on March 6 and concluded on the day. They will be visiting Turkey in the last leg of their expedition.