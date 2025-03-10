10 Bangladeshis held from Bhubaneswar railway station

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Saturday arrested 10 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants including six men, three women and a juvenile from Bhubaneswar railway station here. They had reportedly crossed the border illegally near Dhubri in Assam with the help of an agent.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF conducted a raid and nabbed the 10 Bangladeshis from the railway station after they deboarded a train. During verification, they were unable to produce their passports, visas and travel documents.

Police said they are investigating the travel route of the accused. “Initial investigation revealed the 10 people including a 14-year-old boy arrived here illegally to work as labourers or street vendors. A case was registered under section 14 of the Foreigners Act. Probe is continuing to ascertain if any agent facilitated their illegal entry into the state,” said DIG, STF, Pinak Mishra.

Police said the 10 are natives of Mymensingh, Bagerhat and Dhaka districts. STF officers are also investigating if there was a similar influx of the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants through the same network in the recent months. A few Bangladeshi and Indian currency notes as well as seven mobile phones were seized from them.

Amid infiltration threat in view of the civil and political unrest in Bangladesh, Odisha government had earlier said that action will be initiated against Bangladeshi immigrants living in the state without any valid documents.

Odisha Police has stepped up vigil along the state’s 480-km-long coastline to prevent influx of people from Bangladesh. Police are keeping a close eye, especially in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts, to check any infiltration bid from the neighbouring country.