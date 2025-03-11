118 Maoists killed in 10 years by Odisha police: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday informed the Assembly that 118 Maoists have been killed by security forces in the state over the last 10 years.

In a written reply to a question from Kanhai Charan Danga (BJP), Majhi said in the past 10 years from 2015 to January 25, 2025, 118 CPI (Maoist) cadres were killed in action by security forces in the state. Besides, the Odisha police in a joint operation with its Chhattisgarh counterpart also neutralised 17 Maoists, including a central committee member.

The chief minister said during the period, 315 Maoists and persons involved in Naxal activities have been arrested, and 238 Maoists/militias have surrendered in the state. Various steps are being taken to make Odisha free from Maoist menace by 2026, he stated.

Majhi said 72 companies of central armed police force, 32 special security battalions, 35 special operation group (SOG) teams, about 600 district volunteer force (DVF) jawans, 75 platoons of India reserve battalion, and more than 350 Odisha special striking force personnel have been deployed in the Maoist-hit areas.