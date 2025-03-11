Consensus eludes BJP on new state president in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Despite three meetings of the BJP core committee, the party seems to be still far from reaching consensus on its new state president.

The third high-level meeting attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, two deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida along with national general secretary Tarun Chugh and party’s state co-in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar on Monday too failed to break the deadlock.

Emerging from the five-hour-long deliberations at the party office, Chugh told mediapersons that the process of consultation is still on and name of the new president will be announced soon. “We had elaborate discussions on the issue and took suggestions of all the members. We will convey their views to the central leadership,” Chugh said.

Sources aware of the developments in the meeting said discussions were held on issues pertaining to selection of state party president, political appointment to boards and corporations of state government undertakings, cooperative institutions and revival of state and district planning boards.

The sources, however, said not much was expected from the meeting as several top leaders were absent. “It was for the third time that the core committee met and was unable to reach any conclusion. Such meetings without the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state in-charge Sunil Bansal are meaningless. Nothing concrete will emerge in their absence,” said a party leader.