Odisha government puts metro work on hold over plans to include flyover

BHUBANESWAR: The ground work for phase-I construction of the metro rail project in the capital city has been partially halted as the state government is planning to revise the DPR for facilitating a flyover on the elevated corridor along Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan stretch.

An official from the city coordination committee of the mass rapid transit system (MRTS) said pillar work for the project was scheduled to start after completion of soil testing. However, work of the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan stretch has been suspended temporarily as the state government is considering a change of plan.

“Though it has not been finalised yet, the government may come up with a fresh DPR. We had been instructed not to proceed with the ongoing work on the Jayadev-Nandankanan stretch because of the proposed flyover project,” the officer said.

Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had earlier announced that the elevated corridor would feature both metro train track and a flyover beneath it for vehicular movement and smooth regulation of traffic on the stretch.