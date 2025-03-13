WhatsApp group to monitor night patrol teams’ location in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to enhance police visibility and ensure transparency in operation in the state capital, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena has directed police officials to share their patrolling location photographs during night hours on a WhatsApp group.

The WhatsApp group has all police officers including Meena, additional DCPs, ACPs, IICs and personnel engaged in patrol duties.

“This step has been taken to increase our visibility and ensure the safety and security of the citizens. The officers and personnel have been asked to share their patrolling location photographs from 12 am to 5 am every night. This will strengthen monitoring and make patrolling effective,” said Meena.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had recently raised concern over the rising incidence of thefts in the capital city and instructed the police to take concrete steps to curb such crimes.

Meena reviewed the emergency response support system - Dial 112 and PCR patrolling - after taking charge as the new city DCP last week. There are 29 vehicles of ERSS and 15 PCRs. One police station vehicle is also being engaged in night patrolling.