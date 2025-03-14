45-year-old hacks neighbour to death over theft suspicion, held in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A 45-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening after he allegedly hacked his neighbour to death over suspicion of theft.

Police identified the accused as Tarun Bhoi of Andilo village within Balianta police limits. The deceased, Soumyaranjan Bhoi (29) alias Milu belonged to the same village.

As per preliminary investigation, Tarun’s bicycle got stolen and he suspected Soumyaranjan was behind the theft. On the day, Tarun arrived with a sword and accused Soumyaranjan of stealing the bicycle following which they had a heated exchange, police said.

A few minutes later, he attacked Soumyaranjan. He also targeted the deceased’s mother and friend Aziz Shah when they came to his rescue. The woman and Shah sustained injuries, police said adding, the incident took place near the victim’s house at about 7.30 pm.

“Preliminary probe suggests the accused attacked the victim over a personal dispute. On receiving information, he was nabbed and the weapon of offence seized from his possession,” said DCP Jagmohan Meena. Meanwhile, condition of both the deceased’s mother and friend is stated to be stable. “A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway,” said an officer of Balianta police station.

The crime took place at a time when the city police are on alert to avoid any law and order situation ahead of Holi festival which will be celebrated on Saturday.