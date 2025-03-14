CM Majhi to launch Antyodaya Gruha Yojana on March 30

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will launch the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, the flagship housing scheme for low-income households not yet selected under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), from Kalahandi at the end of this month.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the scheme on March 30 in Kalahandi, Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik told mediapersons on Thursday.

The minister said the government has decided to provide housing assistance to 50,000 needy people across the state in the initial phase. The scheme will cover people suffering from critical ailments, differently-abled, widows, and those affected by natural calamities, fire incidents and elephant attacks. Additionally, families of martyrs and Padma awardees will be eligible for housing benefits under the scheme, Naik said.

He said those interested to avail the benefit of the scheme may contact panchayat office or the block development officer for online application in the official website. Applicants can also contact the helpline number 0674-6817777 for assistance.

The state government has made a budgetary provision of `2,603 crore which includes interest subvention for the scheme in 2025-26.

The minister further stated that around 19.5 lakh people have registered so far for housing assistance under PMAY. More people are expected to be included in the list as the survey will continue until March 31, he said.