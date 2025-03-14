Odisha HC demands SJTA affidavit on temple ramp access for differently-abled

High court lawyer Mrinalini Padhi filed the petition on November 11 last year. Padhi also sought the court’s intervention for implementation of the assurance given by the temple authority in their affidavit before the Supreme Court (as mentioned in the Nov 4, 2019 order). The court had issued notice seeking response to the petition from SJTA on January 22.

In an affidavit filed on March 10, the chief administrator said: “At present there is masonry ramp from Uttaradwar to Bahara Gumuta to Uttaradwar Bhitargumut. Then there are steps to enter inside Bhitara Bedha. From Bhitara Bedha at near Ghanti Dwar to Nata Mandap there exist one wooden ramp. So the only barriers are the masonry steps.

Now estimate has been prepared and tender published for construction of masonry ramp at Bhitargumuta to avoid the existing steps. The work is likely to be started after finalisation of tender and may be completed within four months.”