OJS-2023 results out, 33 aspirants clear exam

CUTTACK: Around 33 candidates including 24 females have qualified the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS)-2023, result of which was declared by the OPSC on Thursday.

“It is for information of all concerned that the Commission herewith recommends the names of 33 including 24 woman candidates (list enclosed) in order of merit for recruitment to the post of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Services-2023, pursuant to the advertisement no-30 of 2023-24,” read the OPSC notification.

While Somesh Ranabijuli topped the examination, Arunima Pati and Payal Atta bagged the second and third rank respectively. As many as eight female candidates have secured their names in the top-10 list.

Notably, the OPSC had conducted the OJS examination-2023 for recruitment of civil judges (senior division) for filling up of a total of 34 vacant posts, 11 of which were reserved for women candidates.

While the preliminary examination was conducted on June 22, 2024 the result was declared on August 4.

As many as 680 candidates had appeared the main examination which was conducted in November 2024.

The result on the day was announced basing on performance in preliminary, main and viva voce test.