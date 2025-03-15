Two persons allegedly murdered in separate incidents in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were allegedly murdered in Bhubaneswar in seperate incidents on March 15.

Initial investigation revealed two groups engaged in a heated exchange over a personal dispute in Shantipally Basti within Saheed Nagar police limits in the afternoon.

An accused reportedly attacked a youngster belonging to the other group with a knife.

"The victim identified as Gopi Guni succumbed to the attack," said ACP Biswaranjan Senapati.

He said that a search operation has been launched to nab him, and further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a youngster was murdered a few kilometers away in the Sameigadia area within Mancheswar police limits.