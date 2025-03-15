Two persons allegedly murdered in separate incidents in Bhubaneswar
BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were allegedly murdered in Bhubaneswar in seperate incidents on March 15.
Initial investigation revealed two groups engaged in a heated exchange over a personal dispute in Shantipally Basti within Saheed Nagar police limits in the afternoon.
An accused reportedly attacked a youngster belonging to the other group with a knife.
"The victim identified as Gopi Guni succumbed to the attack," said ACP Biswaranjan Senapati.
He said that a search operation has been launched to nab him, and further investigation is underway.
In another incident, a youngster was murdered a few kilometers away in the Sameigadia area within Mancheswar police limits.
A preliminary probe suggested the deceased, Ayushman Pati, was attacked with a knife by a miscreant over a personal dispute.
The accused is absconding, and efforts are being made to apprehend him, said ACP Senapati.
Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena visited Saheed Nagar and Mancheswar police stations in the evening to take stock of the investigation of both the murder cases.
On March 13, a youth was hacked to death in Andilo village within Balianta police limits. Police had arrested the accused in the crime. The capital city witnessed three murders this week alone.
Police had earlier warned the anti-social elements to not create any disturbance on Holi. About 20 platoons of police force were deployed to maintain the law and order situation.