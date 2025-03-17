DFOs asked to be on guard against rising wildfires

BHUBANESWAR: With the state grappling with rising forest fires due to prevailing heatwave condition, the Forest department has asked officials of all wildlife divisions and sanctuaries to step up measures for enhanced vigilance, inter-division coordination and wider community participation to deal with the menace.

PCCF (wildlife)-cum-chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha, who chaired a meeting with all divisional forest officers (DFOs) in this regard recently, asked them to intensify awareness campaigns involving stakeholders and the public.

Considering the risk posed to captive wild animals, Jha ordered the DFOs managing small and mini zoos across the state to implement special fire protection measures and make adequate provisions for water to help the animals cope with the scorching heat. He also stressed on adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for zoo management.

On Sunday, the state witnessed 759 fire points in different forest and wildlife divisions pushing the total number of wildfires in the season to around 15,000. In wildlife sanctuaries, a total 1,568 fire points have been recorded so far, and all these points have been attended to without delay, the PCCF said.

“The state has significantly bolstered its forest fire management efforts this year, with a substantial rise in firefighting squads, personnel, and technological interventions,” Jha said.